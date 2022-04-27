Preston North End appoint loans and pathways manager to help development of young players

The role is part of PNE’s desire to have a better pathway for young players between the academy and first-team squad, with Beet starting the job straight away.

A statement from North End said: “Following a successful first year in the position as senior recruitment analyst and as part of James’ development, he will now take on a new strategic role as ‘player loans and pathways manager’.“The key elements to this role are to identify a clear pathway between the academy and the first team.

“These responsibilities include working closely with the academy manager, first-team coaches and first-team manager Ryan Lowe to clearly map out a route for each player that everybody believes can make a successful transition to the first team.

“In addition, James will consider and investigate appropriate clubs that offer the right level of football for each first team player that is required to go out on loan to get the required game time for their development.“Everyone at the club would like to wish James the very best in his new role.”

Beet, who is from Garstang, joined North End in March 2021 having previously worked at Barnsley.

PNE recently linked-up with football analytics company MRKT Insights to help with recruitment.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

They are a firm who both suggest targets and provide data on players Lowe has on the radar.