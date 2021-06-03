Preston North End announce season card details ready for the return of fans to Deepdale

The Lilywhites are offering discounts to those supporters who held a season card in 2019/20 - the last time fans were allowed in the ground - and to those who purchased a card for 2020/21 and selected either option one or three when the turnstiles had to stay shut.

Season card prices remain at 2019/20 prices, with the discounts than applying off that price.

Fans who had a 2019/20 season card will receive the following discount: adults £30, concessions £15 and juniors £5.

Those who had a 2020/21 season card and selected option one (access to all home games on iFollow and seven midweek games) the discount is adults £70, concessions £35 and juniors £10.

Fans who chose option three after buying a 2020/21 card (carrying their card over to this season) can claim a discount of £15 adults, £10 concessions and £5 juniors.

Those supporters who had season cards in 2019/20 and then took either of the options for 2020/21, can claim BOTH discounts.

Under-11 season card holders who paid £69 for their card in 2020/21 and selected either option one or three, will get a full refund.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

Cards for under-11s will return to being free of charge when accompanied by a full-paying over-18 season card holder.

The Ambassador and Premier Member offer remains in place for those who have maintained their season card status over the relevant period.

A statement from PNE said: "We are delighted to be welcoming supporters back to Deepdale for the new season and we feel it is important to reward our loyal fans after such a challenging period throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The club are still to receive absolute confirmation of capacities and rules regarding fixtures next season, but we are optimistic that from the opening home game of the new campaign for Frankie McAvoy’s team, you will be able to join us again for the first time since March 2020.

"While we hope we will be at full capacity at the start of the new season, should there be a restricted capacity at Deepdale, those who had a 2019/20 season card and purchase a 2021/22 season card will get priority to attend home fixtures.

"Full season card details for the new campaign can now be confirmed, with the special loyalty bonus available to those who are eligible, while season cards have been held at 2019/20 prices for all other supporters looking to purchase a season card this year."