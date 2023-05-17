Preston North End announce retained list with five players released
Preston North End have announced their retained list at the end of the 2022/23 season, with only one senior player being released as things stand.
Matthew Olosunde ends two years at PNE having made just a handful of appearances and will have to look elsewhere now. Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham, Josh Onomah and Robbie Brady have all been offered new deals at PNE, with the optional year on Ben Woodburn’s contract taken by the club.
Four players from the club’s academy have been released: Aaron Bennett, Lewis Coulton, Dana Amaral and Harry Nevin. Second-year scholars Finlay Wallbank and Rio Pemberton have also been released.
Unlike last summer, no one in the North End squad has been announced to be transfer listed.
PNE’s retained list in full:
Contracted
Alan BrowneAli McCannAndrew HughesBambo DiabyBen WhitemanBen WoodburnBrad PottsChed EvansDai CornellEmil RiisFinlay Cross-AdairFreddie WoodmanJacob SlaterJames PradicJordan StoreyJosh SearyLewis LeighLiam LindsayMikey O’NeillNoah MawenePatrick BauerRyan Ledson
Contracts Offered and Negotiations Ongoing
Greg CunninghamJosh OnomahRobbie BradyDaniel Johnson
Out of Contract and Released
Aaron BennettDana AmaralHarry NevinLewis CoultonMatthew Olosunde
Loan Players Returning to Parent Clubs
Álvaro FernándezLiam DelapTom CannonTroy Parrott
U19 Players with One-Year Option Activated
Kian BestKian TaylorKitt Nelson
Second-Year Scholars Released
Finlay WallbankRio Pemberton