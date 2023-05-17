News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Preston North End announce retained list with five players released

Preston North End have announced their retained list at the end of the 2022/23 season, with only one senior player being released as things stand.

By Tom Sandells
Published 17th May 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:55 BST

Matthew Olosunde ends two years at PNE having made just a handful of appearances and will have to look elsewhere now. Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham, Josh Onomah and Robbie Brady have all been offered new deals at PNE, with the optional year on Ben Woodburn’s contract taken by the club.

Four players from the club’s academy have been released: Aaron Bennett, Lewis Coulton, Dana Amaral and Harry Nevin. Second-year scholars Finlay Wallbank and Rio Pemberton have also been released.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unlike last summer, no one in the North End squad has been announced to be transfer listed.

PNE's Deepdale stadiumPNE's Deepdale stadium
PNE's Deepdale stadium
Most Popular

PNE’s retained list in full:

Contracted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alan BrowneAli McCannAndrew HughesBambo DiabyBen WhitemanBen WoodburnBrad PottsChed EvansDai CornellEmil RiisFinlay Cross-AdairFreddie WoodmanJacob SlaterJames PradicJordan StoreyJosh SearyLewis LeighLiam LindsayMikey O’NeillNoah MawenePatrick BauerRyan Ledson

Contracts Offered and Negotiations Ongoing

Greg CunninghamJosh OnomahRobbie BradyDaniel Johnson

Out of Contract and Released

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron BennettDana AmaralHarry NevinLewis CoultonMatthew Olosunde

Loan Players Returning to Parent Clubs

Álvaro FernándezLiam DelapTom CannonTroy Parrott

U19 Players with One-Year Option Activated

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kian BestKian TaylorKitt Nelson

Second-Year Scholars Released

Finlay WallbankRio Pemberton

Related topics:Daniel Johnson