Preston North End announce PAR Group as their new shirt sponsors

The PAR Group logo will appear on the front of PNE's first-team shirts for the 2021/22 season, as well as adult and junior replica kits.

Last season, their logo appeared on the back of the shirts, while the company have sponsored the Sir Tom Finney Stand for the last few years.

PAR Group are one of the country's leading manufacturers of engineering plastic, insulation and rubber products, supplying their products worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End advisor Peter Ridsdale said: "We are delighted that our friends at PAR Group have taken a further step in their sponsorship of the club by becoming principal partner, incorporating front of shirt and training wear sponsor.

“It is always exciting when the club is able to enter into partnership with a local sponsor and one whose product enables the replica kits throughout all age ranges to carry the sponsors logo.

"We thank everyone at PAR Group for their confidence by entering into this agreement and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in the coming years.”

Chris Livesey of PAR Group said: “We are absolutely delighted to further our affiliation with Preston North End Football Club.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

"As a local company we've been in partnership with the club for around six years and are extremely proud that our brand will now appear on the front of first team shirts.

"Hopefully there are exciting times ahead for the club and the fans, and we would like to wish all those involved the best of luck for the 2021/22 season."

PAR Group replaces 32Red who had sponsored the first-team shirts and adult replica shirts for the last three seasons.

They are the first non-gambling company to be shirt sponsors since Virgin Trains had their name on the front of the kit.