Preston North End announce Liverpool cup clash ticket details

The Lilywhites take on Jurgen Klopp's outfit in the fourth round on Wednesday, October 27, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.

Sales start on Wednesday, October 6, with different levels of priority at various dates.

Ambassadors and season card holders (maximum of two per person) get first priority from October 6, with card holders' seats reserved until October 12 at 5pm.

The Sir Tom Finney and Alan Kelly Town End stands at Deepdale

Priority two sales start on October 13 and is for supporters who purchased a ticket for any of this season's Carabao Cup ties (Mansfield, Morecambe or Cheltenham) or who purchase the three for two bundle for the home Championship games in October.

Tickets will go off sale on Saturday, October 16, before different priority levels start.

Priority three on Monday, October 18, is for supporters with 50 loyalty points or more - maximum of one ticket per person.

The remaining priority level starts on Thursday, October 21 and is for any supporter who has a purchase history at PNE prior to the draw being made for the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Adult tickets in the Invincibles Pavilion and Sir Tom Finney Stand cost £27, while seniors tickets are £20, young adults £18, juniors £8 and Under-11 £5.

In the Family Zone and Alan Kelly Town End, tickets are £24 adults, seniors £16, young adults £15, juniors £6 and Under-11s £5.

Premium seating is £30 adults, £23 seniors, £21 young adults, £9 juniors and £5 Under-11s.