Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur line ups confirmed for FA Cup fourth round clash

North End were successful last time out, beating Birmingham City 2-1 in the Championship but Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans have come into the side, in place of Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap.

The former drops to the bench whilst the latter is cup tied, having played already in the competition whilst on loan at Stoke City.

It means that Lowe is likely lining up in a 3-5-2 system although there is potential for him to instead opt for 3-4-2-1, with Ali McCann and Tom Cannon supporting Evans as the lead striker.

Preston North End's Ched Evans

Freddie Woodman starts in goal for North End, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes completing the defence. Alan Browne continues at right wing back, with Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson and McCann in midfield, and Robbie Brady on the left.

Cannon could partner Evans up top.

Tottenham have made six changes from their last league game, with England captain Harry Kane being made to settle for a place on the bench having been struggling with illness this week. He is currently one goal away from becoming Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer and surpassing Jimmy Greaves.

They have also dropped France and Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris, as well as Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Christian Romero who all played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They line up in a 4-4-3 system, with Hueng-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski supporting Ivan Perisic up front.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, Ledson, McCann, Brady, Evans, Cannon.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Cunningham, Diaby, Potts, Fernandez, Woodburn, Johnson, Cross-Adair.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Doherty, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Perisic.