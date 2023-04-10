Preston North End and Ryan Lowe anxious over captain Alan Browne's knee injury against Queens Park Rangers

Tom Cannon netted twice within four second half minutes to give Preston the win over former player Gareth Ainsworth’s sinking side but there will be concerns over their skipper.

Browne went into a challenge in the middle of midfield and immediately looked to be in some discomfort, Daniel Johnson, who had gone over to check on his long time teammate, swiftly signalling to the bench that a substitution would be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland international was able to walk around the perimeter of the pitch before heading down the tunnel but emerged after the game on crutches.

Preston North End's Alan Browne leads his side out

The cause for concern for his manager Ryan Lowe was that the knock was bad enough to force his skipper off the pitch, not an easy task.

“He's just a had a whack, he's had a whack on his knee - but he doesn't come off,” he said. “I think it's a clash of knees maybe. He's sore at the moment and he's on crutches as a precaution. We'll get him scanned first thing on Saturday and then we'll have a rough idea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne’s absence would mean a growing injury list for PNE but the games do not stop, with Reading next up on Easter Monday. They could close the gap on the play-offs with a win over the Royals.

More importantly it would be another time for Lowe to measure where his side is compared to their ambitions, with a points total in mind that they want to hit before the end of the bank holiday.

He said: “The home form has been great for a while now. We've got a small points tally that we want to try and get. If after Monday then we've got it then great but I want everyone to stay level headed. We are two points outside the play-offs but on Monday you could find yourselves in there or you could still find yourself two points out.

"We'll put the game plan together and if we can hopefully get those points then great, we'll be in with a great shout with five games to go. The form is important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad