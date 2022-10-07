Preston North End and Northern Ireland midfielder talks game time, fan popularity and Norwich City

Having come back from international duty, the Northern Irishman was left out of the game against Sunderland last week but started and starred in the win over West Bromwich Albion in midweek.

McCann sat down with the Lancashire Post to talk about his game time, internationals, his popularity amongst the fans and this weekend’s game against Norwich City.

You’ve been enjoying probably the most starts in your time at PNE recently, how has that been?

“It's great, playing games is what you here for in football. Any chance I get to playI try to do my best and stake a claim to stay in for the next game. I've been in quite a fair bit recently, I've felt good and hopefully it continues.

“It is tough being in and out but it's also in a league, obviously this season is different with the World Cup and stuff like that, but there's loads of games. You know if you're not in for one game there's every chance you're going to be in in the next couple of games. It's one of them where you don't get yourself too down because anything can happen and you'll be in at some point.”

You’re very popular amongst the supporters, do you feel that?

“I've always felt really welcome since I've been here, I've got a great reception every time I've played. It's massive for a player to have that sort of support, the fans liking you is an added bonus. I've been here just over a year now so I'm all settled in here, it wasn't that difficult to get settled here because everyone is so nice.

"The weather is not much better in Scotland so I'm used to that! There is everything you need around here so I'm happy where I am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ve recently spent time away with Northern Ireland, how do you feel that went?

“We had two tough games, a good win against Kosovo and then were a bit unlucky against Greece.

"It's not been the best of campaigns for us really but we've stayed where we are so it's about resetting and going again. We have a Euro campaign getting drawn so I'll keep an eye on that.

"It would be unreal to get to a major tournament, it was 2016 when Northern Ireland made it to the Euros and I was only 16. I was watching thinking it looked class, there a lads still in the squad that have been there so it's an aim of mine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Norwich City next up at the weekend, what are you expecting?

“It's going to be tough there, they're sitting in second. Away, it's going to be really tough but West Brom are a big club as well and we've just beaten them at home so we can take every confidence going into it.

"I've never been down that way so we'll so how long it is this weekend.