Ben Woodburn comes into the side in place of Ched Evans who was handed a four-match ban yesterday for violent conduct.

It looks like Ryan Lowe will change his system compared to last week, opting for a 3-5-2 rather than a 3-4-3 that they used against Bristol City last week.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes playing in the defence in front of him.

Preston North End's Ben Woodburn

Captain Alan Browne continues at right wing back, with Robbie Brady also keeping his place on the left against his former club.

Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann and Woodburn start in the middle of midfield, with Liam Delap and Tom Cannon up front.

Ben Whiteman returns to the North End squad and for the first time since Lowe’s appointment as manager, North End’s no.4 will have to make do with a place on the bench.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Daniel Johnson, Bambo Diaby or Patrick Bauer.

Burnley have also made one change from their last league game, Arijanet Muric regaining his place as first choice goalkeeper after time out injured, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell dropping to the bench.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Ledson, McCann, Woodburn, Brady, Cannon, Delap.

PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Fernandez, Potts, Whiteman, Onomah, Parrott.

Burnley Starting XI: Muric, Roberts, Beyer, Ekdal, Maatsen, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Zaroury, Tella, Barnes.