Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann feels in a good place at the moment and has embraced wearing the armband on occasions.

The Northern Ireland international has started 16 of the 18 league games under manager Paul Heckingbottom. He was injured and suspended for two of those, while Oxford United in late August was his first game back from a spell on the sidelines.

Since then, it’s been predominantly 90 minute shits for the number eight - whose performances earned plenty of plaudits from the Deepdale faithful. And, with Ben Whiteman having been a substitute in some of Preston’s recent encounters, the 25-year-old has skippered the team.

“Yeah, it’s been good,” said McCann. “It wasn’t really something I’d thought about before, but it is quite a nice feeling to lead the lads out. It’s a little bit of extra responsibility and yeah, it’s good. I think, naturally, the longer you are somewhere, then you are that bit more bedded in. I wouldn’t say I am more vocal now; I always just shout nonsense on the pitch anyway! But, it’s sort of extra responsibility to lead by example in terms of performance and all that sort of thing. I enjoy it.”

McCann has partnered fellow international, Stefan Thordarson, in a couple of Preston’s latest games. The summer signing has caught his team mate’s eye, while the manager’s tactics continue to suit McCann’s game in his eyes. With that in mind, it’s a team he’s hungry to remain a key part of in the long run.

“I think, as the weeks have gone by, you can see the way he wants to play is high pressing,” said the number eight. “He has been great since he came in. His man-for-man style and getting after teams suits me to be fair, so I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

“We sort of see more of the ball and we have been building from the back, so as midfielder you are naturally going to get on the ball more - and you’re going to improve if you’re playing better stuff. For me, personally, getting a run of games and putting in some good performances just breeds confidence.”

Next up for North End is a trip down to the capital, to take on Queens Park Rangers. Both teams are six unbeaten heading into the game and it promises to be fiercely fought fixture. For McCann, a trip to Loftus Road is always one he enjoys and it’s just a case of continuing recent displays for the squad.

“Yeah, it’s class,” said McCann. “That was my first start in the league for Preston... I got injured like! But, the stadium is nice - quite cramped, old school and it’s a good place to play. I like going down (to London). We get the train down and I’m sure the fans are the same, it’s a good day out.

“It’ll be even better if we can head back up having won it. It was (a relief to win at Cardiff) because it was one of those frustrating things. We had played well in a lot of games, but hadn’t won for a while. It was relief, but also satisfaction because we deserved to win and we got our reward for playing well.”