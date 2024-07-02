Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Ben Whiteman is the new PNE captain

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman says Alan Browne will be a ‘big miss’ at Deepdale.

It is Whiteman who has taken the armband at Deepdale, following the news that Browne will be leaving Preston after 10 years. The Republic of Ireland international has not signed a new deal at the club and will move on after making 412 appearances. North End’s number four has spoken to club media for the first time as permanent captain, to give his verdict on Browne’s departure.

"He was obviously an outstanding servant for the football club,” Whiteman told iFollow PNE. “Ten years he was here, and captain for half of that. Browney will be sorely missed. He is an outstanding player and outstanding captain. Obviously, when I joined the football club he helped me settle in really well. As I say, he will be a big miss."

And on taking the armband full time, Whiteman added: "It's obviously going to be a little bit different. Doing it full time comes with different things in the background, but I am really looking forward to it. I was close with Al last season and Greg when he was here, sorting out little different bits. I have been tasked with leading the lads out, I'm really looking forward to it."

On the pitch, Whiteman - who has racked up 141 appearances for PNE since signing in January 2021 - suffered a couple of injuries last campaign. Those limited him to 30 outings in the Championship, but the setbacks are behind him and the 28-year-old is fully focused on being ready for the big kick-off on August 9.