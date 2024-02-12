News you can trust since 1886
Alan Browne pinpoints the Preston North End season which could've been as Derby County agony recalled

The PNE captain has surpassed 400 appearances for the club
Preston North End's Alan BrownePreston North End's Alan Browne
Preston North End captain Alan Browne sees the 2017/18 season at the one which got away.

In Alex Neil's first campaign as manager at Deepdale, the Lilywhites took their chase of a top six spot down to the final day. Browne netted the only goal of an away win at Sheffield United. Preston, though, were pipped to the final play-off place by Derby County - who thrashed Barnsley, while North End saw off Burton Albion at home.

The Rams finished on 75 points, with seventh placed PNE two worse off. In April, Derby had won 0-1 at Deepdale - a game in which Browne, with the game goalless, sent a penalty kick against the outside of the post. Chris Maxwell then failed to keep out Tom Lawrence's second half free kick. It's a game and turning point Browne hasn't forgotten, despite all the highs over the years.

"Yeah, I honestly believe, if we had gotten into the play-offs, we would've gone all the way," said Browne, in a video with PNE's in-house media. "That was the belief, right throughout the dressing room and staff. We just had the perfect mix and blend of everything. We were a really tight group; all of them have been that way since I've been here.

"But, it was a season that could've been so much more. It could've been really special. That goal (at Sheffield United) is the one which kept it alive, going into the last game. But, I obviously remember the penalty I missed against Derby at home. That kind of put it into Derby's hands. I think they finished sixth.

"It could and probably should've been us. But yeah, that's what I kind of look back on. That's just me being me, picking out the bad bits because I obviously had a really good season - probably by best for the club, that year. It didn't end the way we wanted to, but we gave it everything and took it right to the wire - it just wasn't to be."

