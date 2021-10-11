Preston North End add defender Joe Rafferty to their 25-man squad

The EFL granted PNE permission to remove Wickham from the squad after the striker had surgery to repair a serious hamstring injury - as reported by the Lancashire Post on Monday morning.

They've replaced him with defender Joe Rafferty who was one of four senior players on the books who hadn't been registered with the EFL for Championship matches.

Wickham, who is under contract until January, will do his rehab work with North End.

Preston North End's Joe Rafferty is congratulated after scoring against Cheltenham

Lilywhites head coach Frankie McAvoy told PNE's official website: "It’s a serious hamstring injury for Connor, he is going to be out of the game for the foreseeable future so we are grateful that the EFL have granted us permission to add another one to the 25-man squad and I’m delighted that it’s Joe Rafferty.

"He’s done really well and was probably a bit unfortunate not to be added in the first instance but now we can move on and I’m pleased he is now part of the squad."

With him not having been registered in the squad for Championship games until now, Rafferty has only played in the Carabao Cup and reserve games this season.

He scored in PNE's 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

McAvoy said: "Joe has been a big part of the squad, he was always in the back of my mind but we just needed to make sure we covered every aspect of the squad.

"To be fair to Joe I think he has answered me well in saying that he wants to be here and be part of it and his performances have shown that and I’m delighted to be adding him to the squad.."

Addressing Wickham's injury further, McAvoy said: "“I wish Connor as quick a recovery as possible and hope that he comes through it with flying colours.

"He has undergone surgery and we have a great team here to help him, Matt Jackson and his team are excellent, and we just wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he can get back in to the fold as quick as he can."

Rafferty's addition leaves Jamie Thomas, Josh Harrop and Connor Ripley as the three senior players on the books who aren't in the 25-man squad.