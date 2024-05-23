Adam Reach

The Baggies have announced their retained list for 2023

West Bromwich Albion have released seven first team players - including one former Preston North End man.

The Baggies were beaten in the play-off semi-finals, by Southampton. And, Albion have now announced their retained list, with Adam Reach one of the players being let go. The wide man spent the 2015/16 season at Deepdale, on loan from Middlesbrough.

He scored four goals for Simon Grayson’s side, in 36 appearances. Reach went on to sign for Sheffield Wednesday, in a reported £5million deal. He then made the switch to The Hawthorns in the summer of 2021 and played 78 games for West Brom, scoring a couple of goals. Last season, the 31-year-old turned out 19 times for Carlos Corberan’s side.