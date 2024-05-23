Ex-Preston North End and Middlesbrough man among seven released by West Brom
West Bromwich Albion have released seven first team players - including one former Preston North End man.
The Baggies were beaten in the play-off semi-finals, by Southampton. And, Albion have now announced their retained list, with Adam Reach one of the players being let go. The wide man spent the 2015/16 season at Deepdale, on loan from Middlesbrough.
He scored four goals for Simon Grayson’s side, in 36 appearances. Reach went on to sign for Sheffield Wednesday, in a reported £5million deal. He then made the switch to The Hawthorns in the summer of 2021 and played 78 games for West Brom, scoring a couple of goals. Last season, the 31-year-old turned out 19 times for Carlos Corberan’s side.
As well as Reach, the Baggies have parted ways with Matt Phillips, Nathaniel Chalobah, Erik Pieters, Yann M’Vila, Martin Kelly and Jovan Malcolm. Phillips is the stand out name there, having spent the last eight years with the club. Albion have offered new contracts to defensive pair Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre, as well as midfielder Alex Mowatt.
