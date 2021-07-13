Preston North End ace Daniel Johnson makes winning start with Jamaica in Gold Cup

The Reggae Boyz won 2-0 in their Group C clash, with Johnson playing the full 90 minutes in Orlando’s Exploria Stadium.

Johnson set up the opening goal, laying the ball on for Shamar Nicholson to fire home from the edge of the box in the sixth minute.

Fulham’s Bobby Reid scored a spectacular second in the 26th minute, volleying home from 25 yards.

Jamaica’s Daniel Johnson battles with Suriname’s Damil Dankerlui (left) during the Gold Cup group match at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida (Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)