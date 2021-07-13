Preston North End ace Daniel Johnson makes winning start with Jamaica in Gold Cup
Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson helped Jamaica get off to a winning start against Suriname in the Gold Cup.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 7:20 am
The Reggae Boyz won 2-0 in their Group C clash, with Johnson playing the full 90 minutes in Orlando’s Exploria Stadium.
Johnson set up the opening goal, laying the ball on for Shamar Nicholson to fire home from the edge of the box in the sixth minute.
Fulham’s Bobby Reid scored a spectacular second in the 26th minute, volleying home from 25 yards.
In the other group game, Costa Rica were 3-1 winners against Guadeloupe to lead the table, with Jamaica in second spot.