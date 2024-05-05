PNE Under 19s celebrate (pnefcacademy)

Preston North End Under 19s won the Youth Alliance League on the final day of the season, after beating Walsall 1-0 at Springfields.

The youngsters started Saturday morning in second spot, knowing they had to beat the Saddlers to give themselves any chance of lifting the trophy. Wrexham were the league leaders, on 55 points, but fell to a 2-1 defeat against Stockport County. And Troy Tarry’s 33rd minute strike, from close range, was enough for Preston to take all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End therefore finished on 56 points from 26 games - finishing above Wrexham by one point and two points clear of Bolton Wanderers and Morecambe. PNE won 18 matches over the course of the campaign, drawing two and losing six. They scored 75 goals and conceded 49, with their goal difference of +26 the third best out of 14 teams.

In match 26, young pros Kian Taylor and Kitt Nelson featured for Preston - with some first years allowed to play in the Youth Alliance League. The title swoop was the U19s second success of the season, having beaten Portsmouth away from home - in the Youth Alliance Cup final last month. Also in Preston’s league were the likes of Blackpool, Salford City, Accrington Stanley and Oldham.