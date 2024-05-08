Kacper Pasiek

All the focus is on Preston North End captain Alan Browne’s future - and the other five senior players out of contract this summer. But, there are also 10 second year scholars hoping to land professional deals at Deepdale. Of course, some will be let go - and any who are kept on will have plenty of competition.

Kian Best, Josh Seary, Noah Mawene and James Pradic are four young pros to name - with Kian Taylor, Kitt Nelson, Finlay Cross-Adair and Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile also on pro contracts. Noah’s younger brother, Theo, has also been in and around the first team in recent months. He is only in the first year of his scholarship, though.

On the pitch, PNE’s youth team had a strong season. While there were plenty of tough Central League defeats to swallow, North End’s young guns won the EFL Youth Alliance League and the Youth Alliance Cup. But, whose journey in a Preston shirt may only just be starting? And who will likely be moving on to pastures new?

It’s understood that left sided defender, Kacper Pasiek, is a strong contender to land a professional deal. The full back spent time on loan at Warrington Town last season and has occasionally trained with the senior side at Euxton.

Elsewhere in the academy, midfielder Kaedyn Kamara - who played in the FA Cup against Huddersfield Town last season - is a second year. Tommy Davis was number one - between the sticks - for the majority of the season, with Cole McGhee and Tom Wilkinson ever-presents in the heart of defence.