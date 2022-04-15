Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End return to action today as they host Millwall in the Championship.

The Lilywhites head into the match after back-to-back wins against Blackpool and QPR and will be looking to secure a third to potentially move up to the top half of the league table.

However, Preston will have to put an end to a poor run against today’s opponents if they are to claim the win, having lost in four of their last five meetings (D1).

Today’s match will be followed by a tough trip to Craven Cottage on Tuesday night, with Fulham sitting comfortably ten points clear at the top of the Championship.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-West Brom boss set for managerial return Alan Pardew is reportedly set for a return to management with CSKA Sofia. The 60-year-old has been out of work since leaving ADO Den Haag in 2020. (Birmingham Live)

2. Burnley target Blackburn Rovers man Burnley are planning a surprise summer move for Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan this summer. The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and could be seen as a replacement to James Tarkowski. (TEAMtalk)

3. Tottenham favourites to sign Posh youngster Tottenham are reportedly the hot favourites to secure the signing of Peterborough United prospect Ronnie Edwards this summer. The 19-year-old has been a regular in the Championship this season. (Peterborough Telegraph)

4. West Brom ace's future depends on one factor It is thought that Andy Carroll's future at West Brom could depend on the salary he demands to extend his stay. The 33-year-old joined the Baggies from Reading in January. (Football League World)