Aberdeen’s chances of signing Jeppe Okkels permanently from Preston North End this summer now look increasingly unlikely.

According to reports north of the border, the Dons have agreed to sign Western Sydney Wanderers winger Nicolas Milanovic for £400,000. It’s suggested that a deal is close to getting completed, with a ‘multi-year contract’ on the table for the 23-year-old.

The left-footer has made 23 appearances this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further six. The dual Australian/Croatian citizen is in the final year of his Wanderers contract, having joined from fellow top-flight club Western United in 2023.

And, the swoop for the Australia Under-23 international casts serious doubt over whether Aberdeen will trigger their option to buy Okkels this summer. The Danish winger joined the Dons on loan in January but a permanent option, said to be £1m, was inserted in the agreement with Preston.

Okkels only joined PNE last summer from FC Utrecht, for a seven-figure sum, but struggled to get regular game time under manager Paul Heckingbottom. His temporary switch to the Pittodrie Stadium saw the wide man reunite with former Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin.

The 25-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, providing one assist during his loan spell. Aberdeen sit fifth in the table and have five more league games to play, as well as a Scottish Cup final against SPL winners, Celtic.

