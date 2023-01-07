Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town - PNE through to FA Cup fourth round

North End fell behind in the game, during the second half, but scored three unanswered goals to put themselves in the hat for the next round.

Florian Kamberi gave Huddersfield hope of a second win at Deepdale in less than two weeks, but on own goal from Tom Lees followed by goals from Bambo Diaby and Alan Browne gave the Lilywhites the important victory.

Ryan Lowe made three changes to the team that beat Stoke City 1-0 in PNE's last league game, handing out a first senior start to one.

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby scores his side's second goal

Mikey O'Neill received his first senior start for North End, with Ryan Ledson and Ben Woodburn coming into the side, the latter coming on for Emil Riis at Bet365.

PNE were quick to assert their authority on the game and were the side dictating possession. Their first chance came after 16 minutes, Daniel Johnson picking the ball up inside the Huddersfield box before laying it back to Ledson whose curling effort going away from the far post was palmed away by Nicholas Bilokapic.

Browne looked to find the top corner after 23 minutes, the ball coming across from the left side to the skipper playing on the opposite flank who rolled it out of his feet but couldn't keep the shot down.

Johnson and Alvaro Fernandez both sent the goal towards goal on 27 and 30 minutes respectively but neither efforts tested the goalkeeper.

The Terriers' first chance went the closest of the first half, a cross from the left coming off Sorba Thomas into the path of Tyreece Simpson who lifted a volley at Freddie Woodman's goal, seeing it come off the top of the bar and behind after 36 minutes.

A minute later, the biggest controversy of the first 45 took place. Loick Ayina, already on a booking, brought down an advancing Woodburn and after much deliberation, referee Anthony Backhouse gave him only a telling off.

Before the free kick could be taken however Mark Fotheringham took matters into his own hands and hooked the defender in favour of Will Boyle - not a good reflection of the officials decision and a let off for the visitors.

North End started the second half with the first chance, coming eight minutes in. After a bit of pinball in the Huddersfield box, the ball came out for McCann who volleyed wide of the goal.

After 57 minutes though, Huddersfield got themselves ahead. PNE failed to reorganise after sloppy play at the back and Lees' attempted shot on goal inside the area popped into the air, and away from goal, with Boyle nodding it back where it came from. Kamberi was on hand from close range to sweep the ball low beyond Woodman.

But Preston were not behind long, it took them only four minutes to find an equaliser and it came from an unlikely source. Woodburn, who had been a thorn in the side of Huddersfield, nipped in to win the ball back high up the pitch and it was his cross that was diverted into his own net by Lees.

On 64 minutes, PNE were saved by an important block from Diaby. Woodman's loose pass into the midfield was intercepted and the Terriers looked to capitalise. David Kasumu had the goal gaping but he squared it for Kamberi who could have made it two for the away side and himself on the day, but for the sprawling body of the Senegalese defender.

Diaby's day got even better as he scored North End's second goal on 73 minutes. Ledson's free kick from the right was sent into the box, it bounced in the area where Diaby was in place to thunder a volley into the top corner.

With the home side in the ascendancy they made sure of their place in the fourth round with their skipper making it three. Ledson's inswinging cross from the edge of the area was met by the Irishman who stole in ahead of the defender and the goalkeeper to poke the ball into the back of the net.

PNE comfortably saw out the closing stages though there was a return to action for Robbie Brady off the bench and a debut appearance for Kaedyn Kamara.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Diaby, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne (Kamara, 90+2'), Ledson, McCann, Johnson, Fernandez (Brady, 88'), Woodburn, O’Neill (Cross-Adair, 62').

PNE Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Slater, Mawene, Potts.Huddersfield Town Starting XI: Bilokapic, Lees, Helik, Ayina (Boylel, 38'), Lowton (Diarra, 70'), Kasumu (Harratt, 74'), Camara, Kesler-Hayden, Thomas, Simpson (Kamberi, 45'), Rudoni (Holmes, 45').

Substitutes: Chapman, Jackson, Ruffels, Rhodes.