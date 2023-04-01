Preston North End 3-1 Blackpool - Derby day redemption as PNE ease to win against arch rivals

Brad Potts opened the scoring in the first half with a thunderous strike before Ben Whiteman bent a free kick into the bottom corner to double their advantage before the break.

Tom Cannon made it three in the second half, with Jerry Yates netting a consolation in the final minutes of the match.

Ryan Lowe made three changes for the game, two of them enforced. Greg Cunningham was ruled out for the season after tearing his hamstring in PNE's last game against Middlesbrough, his replacement on the day Andrew Hughes taking his place against the Seasiders.

Preston North End players celebrate in front of the Blackpool fans after Brad Potts opened the scoring

Alongside him in the defence, Liam Lindsay came in for Bambo Diaby who was sent off last time out. In an attacking switch, Ryan Ledson also dropped out, in favour of Troy Parrott and a return to 3-5-2.

The start of the game had the tension you would expect from two sides desperate not to lose against their local rivals, with a few stray passes from both sets of players and some visible nerves.

PNE had the first shot of the game, Alan Browne and Whiteman linking up from a short corner, the latter looking to bend the ball into the far corner but Chris Maxwell was down to palm the ball away. A sighter for North End's no.4.

Three minutes later the visitors capitalised on a stray pass in the midfield by Alvaro Fernandez and broke at pace, Keshi Anderson trying his luck from a tight angle, hitting the post.

After 12 minutes though, it was pandemonium. Hughes' cross from the left - the centre half having the freedom of that flank in the first half - was nodded on at the far post by a Blackpool defender but only into the path of Potts. He took aim and sent a rocket into the far corner, nestling just inside the post to give his side the breakthrough.

Blackpool tried to hit back after 19 minutes, CJ Hamilton having a go from a similar spot to Anderson earlier, Freddie Woodman down to keep the shot out.

But just six minutes later, North End doubled their lead. Fernandez was fouled on the edge of the Seasiders' box, allowing Whiteman the chance to test his aim again. PNE's no.4 bent his free kick around the wall and into the bottom corner, with Maxwell unable to reach it. Once again sending the home fans delirious as their side celebrated in front of the away fans for the second time in the half.

Just after the half hour mark it was nearly three as Daniel Johnson's corner was flapped away by Maxwell before Jordan Storey nodded it at goal forcing another fingertip stop.

Preston saw out the remainder of the first half, opting to go more direct but staying very much in control of the contest.

Blackpool made a trio of substitutions at half time but that did not change the direction of the game, with the Lilywhites starting the second 45 the stronger.

Browne was standing out in the middle of the park and it was his tackle and pass that set Parrott away on the break after 51 minutes, though in the end the striker held onto the ball for too long and got crowded out.

The skipper was at it again just seconds later as he intercepted substitute Josh Bowler's pass on the edge of his own pass and this time sent Fernandez on the run. He carried it into the Tangerine's half and found the feet of Cannon. The Everton loanee composed himself, opened his body out and rolled the ball into the far corner, in off the post. Deepdale erupted once more as Blackpool's faint hopes of a comeback seemed to be all but ended.

They did respond however, Bowler getting on the of fellow sub Ian Poveda's cutback but his shot was low and into the arms of Woodman.

Just past the hour mark Cannon looked to double his tally but his shot from distance was pulled wide of the post.

The visitors were the side to have the majority of the chances in the following minutes, Morgan Rogers heading James Husband's cross wide when unmarked on the edge of the six yard box, with Andy Lyons the next to steer a Husband cross wide on 63 minutes.

After 72 minutes PNE could easily have made it four. They countered with their two strikers, Cannon and Liam Delap who was on off the bench, and the former fed the latter. Delap was one on one with the goalkeeper and looked to lift it over Maxwell but the Blackpool keeper managed to block it with his chest.

Poveda had a go from a tight angle four minutes later but Woodman beat the shot away with his legs.

With the game petering out, Blackpool bagged themselves a consolation. Bowler's low cross from the right turned home by Yates from just a yard out, although he almost gave Woodman a chance to save it.

Still, it could do nothing to dampen the mood in Deepdale as the Lilywhites saw out a fantastic win against their local rivals.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts (Ledson, 74'), Whiteman, Johnson (Onomah, 83') , Browne, Fernandez (Brady, 83'), Cannon, Parrott (

Delap, 67').

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Woodburn.

Blackpool Starting XI: Maxwell, Gabriel, Nelson, Connolly, Husband, Lyons, Dougall (Patino, 45'), Anderson (Poveda, 45'), Hamilton (Bowler, 45'), Rogers, Yates.

Blackpool subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Garbutt, Carey.