Preston North End 2 Luton 0: Dave Seddon's verdict - PNE's Great Danes flourish in Deepdale victory

As the ink dried on the new contract he signed late in the week, Riis celebrated with two more goals to take his season’s tally to 11.

The first of those was an absolute stunner, dispatched from the side of the box into the far corner of the net.

When it comes to PNE’s goal of the season award next May, this one could take some beating.

Preston North End striker Emil Riis gets away from Luton Town's Fred Onyedinma at Deepdale

Riis’ second goal was more routine, tucking a penalty away to show he’s not just about putting his laces through the ball.

It was a good day for North End’s Danes, Riis’ countryman Daniel Iversen producing a superb save late on.

Iversen was diving to cover a Kal Naismith shot when it got a wicked deflection off Patrick Bauer to alter its course.

He twisted in mid air to get a strong glove to the ball and helped it over the bar.

PNE celebrate Emil Riis' stunning opening goal against Luton

The actions of Iversen meant the Lilywhites saw out stoppage-time quite comfortably rather than endure a nervous finish.

We have almost become accustomed to that kind of thing from Iversen since he came on loan from Leicester City 10 months ago.

Riis is a bit more of this season’s surprise package, one in which he has become a big crowd favourite.

He showed promise at times following last October’s move from Randers but also saw his form and confidence dip during 2020/21.

Emil Riis scores PNE's second goal from the penalty spot

This campaign Riis has moved up the gears and has double figures of goals moving into November.

The 23-year-old is far from the finished article and there is still a rawness about some aspects of his play.

Riis will miss chances but when he does take them they are worth watching.

Saturday’s opener was the sign of a striker confident in his game. You don’t shoot from the angle he did without having an inner belief.

PNE's Tom Barkhuizen gets away from Luton left-back Amari'i Bell

When Riis was in and out of the side last season, he wouldn’t have tried this.

Over the past couple of weeks, Preston had been in talks with him over the new deal.

He was under contract until summer 2024 anyway but together with fresh terms, Riis has extended the end date to 2025.

Any player signing a new deal wants to go out and justify it, Riis certainly starting that task in some style.

Now the Dane’s aim is to keep the goals coming, push into double figures in the Championship – his current tally is made up of seven in the league and four in the Carabao Cup.

In most of PNE’s games this season, Riis would have walked the starman award by some distance with that opening goal.

However, in what was a much improved North End show – chalk and cheese with the meek display at Blackpool a week earlier – there were others in line with him.

Ali McCann was excellent, with Tom Barkhuizen and Alan Browne making strong claims too.

I lent the way of McCann, his energy, ability to keep the ball moving and put in a tackle, key to victory.

The former St Johnstone midfielder had played well against Liverpool and now fully recovered from a sprained ankle which kept him out for three weeks, seems determined to make up the lost time his spell on the sidelines was.

McCann was in a midfield three with Ben Whiteman and Browne. No place then for Daniel Johnson and Ryan Ledson, which underlines the strength of the Lilywhites’ engine room.

A starting place for McCann and recalls for Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire were the three changes made by PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy to the Blackpool game.

He had shuffled the pack in midweek against Liverpool in the cup, with there five starters from that game.

Barkhuizen had played as a striker against the Reds but for Luton’s visit he operated in the right wing-back slot.

He did so very well, giving PNE some natural attacking presence down that side.

Sepp van den Berg moved inside to the back three, this his first league start for PNE as a centre-half.

Luton came to Deepdale in fifth place, having been fourth before QPR’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday.

By the final whistle they had slid down to 10th, such is the tight nature of the table.

North End are only three points behind them but are still back in 19th position.

Put a run together in the Championship and you’ll climb the table. That has to be the aim for McAvoy’s men.

As enjoyable as this win was, it needs to be built upon and their task is not an easy one in the next few days.

On Wednesday they go to unbeaten Bournemouth, then to Forest next Saturday.

In this block of matches between international breaks, they’ve taken seven points from an available 12.

The huge negative in that lot was of course the defeat to Blackpool, a result which won’t be forgiven in a hurry.

This was much better against Luton, albeit the first 20 minutes or so was akin to watching paint dry.

Step forward Riis to lift the home faithful off their seats and stun Luton.

Barkhuizen fed him a pass down the right hand side of the box and there looked little on for the Dane.

He simply let the ball run across him on to his right foot and then pulled the trigger, the ball having power aplenty and just enough swerve to take it into the far side of the net.

Riis’ second goal came in stoppage-time at the end of the first half, McCann sent to ground by Sonny Bradley.

Referee Dean Whitestone pointed to the spot, one of the few big calls he got right.

Riis put the penalty into the bottom corner, keeper Simon Sluga going the right way but only getting a slight touch.

There could have been a second penalty late in the game when Riis got the wrong side of last man Tom Lockyer.

The Luton defender tugged at Riis and sent him to the ground, Mr Whitestone choosing to wave play on.

Victory was deserved and very much welcome, the past week having been a difficult one.