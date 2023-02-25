Preston North End 2-1 Wigan Athletic - North End finally get a home win thanks to stalwart and Everton loanee

A Greg Cunningham own goal gave the away side the lead in the first half before a penalty from Daniel Johnson and a breakaway goal from Tom Cannon turned the game on its head. PNE finished the game with 10 men, as Robbie Brady was brought on as a substitute and then sent off for two yellow cards.

Ryan Lowe made four changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Hull City last time out, Bambo Diaby, Liam Lindsay, Johnson and Troy Parrott all coming into the side.

Jordan Storey, Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap all dropped to the bench, with Andrew Hughes missing out through injury having been subbed off at the MKM Stadium during the first half.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson celebrates with team-mates Alan Browne (left) and Troy Parrott (right) after scoring the equalising goal from the penalty spot to make the score 1-1

PNE had to endure an early scare in the opening seconds of the game as Will Keane got some space down the right side of the box and stood the ball up for Callum Lang at the far post. Thankfully for North End, Diaby was able to get a glance on the ball and make it difficult for the Wigan forward on the edge of the six yard box and the home side cleared.

Ryan Ledson had Preston's first shot of the game, that coming after 16 minutes from outside the box but it did not trouble Ben Amos in the Latics goal.

Five minutes later Cannon tried to open his PNE account but his bending strike from the edge of the box went beyond the post looking for the top corner.

It was Wigan that took the lead though, on 27 minutes. Ledson gave the ball away inside the PNE half, with Christ Tiehi carrying the ball forward. He played a one-two with Ashley Fletcher and the Ivorian tried his luck from a tight angle. The ball squirmed beyond Freddie Woodman with Cunningham back on the line attempting to clear, only redirecting the ball into his own net.

North End offered little in response when it came to chances, the Latics having the next one as Lang let fly from distance after 37 minutes but Woodman comfortably claimed it after a bounce just before the PNE 'keeper.

He was at it again two minutes before half time, cutting in from the left this time but failing to find the target.

The home side, and particularly their manager, were booed off at the break.

They responded, too, and within five minutes they had a perfect chance to draw level. Johnson was first to a loose ball and drove his team forward, laying it wide to Cannon and getting a return ball. He got to it ahead of Latics 'keeper Amos and poked the ball beyond him - and goalwards - before taking one for the team. The ball was stopped on the line and referee Thomas Bramall pointed to the spot.

Parrott, who scored from the spot in North End's last home game, had hold of the ball and looked keen to add to his tally but the timeless Jamaican seized control of the situation, sized up Amos and rolled it into the bottom corner to make it 1-1 after 53 minutes.

Four minutes later, PNE were ahead. Alan Browne lofted a volley over the Wigan backline to allow Cannon to give chase, leaving the visiting defence in his wake. He took a touch, composed himself and found the far corner, including a kiss off the post, to open his account for PNE.

The Latics worked their way back into the game after weathering a storm of frantic pressing from PNE and they forced a fine save from Woodman. Substitute Danel Sinani tried his luck from around 25 yards out and as his well-struck, low drive flew through a crowd of bodies only to meet a firm hand by Woodman, who was down quickly to direct it away.

Diaby and Cunningham were both on hand in the final 15 minutes of the game with important defensive actions. Diaby across to stop a shot from Lang who was bearing down on goal and Cunningham to head away from him when a cross looked destined for the Wigan no.19 a few minutes later - taking a hit for the pleasure.

PNE were smart in the way they managed the end of the game, they kept possession when under pressure and hit the feet of forwards who were able to aid them in getting up the pitch and buying time.

Sinani sliced a volley wide inside the North End box in added time but there was still time for more action.

Robbie Brady, on as a substitute for PNE with just 10 minutes to go in the game, picked up a second booking for a late tackle on Jack Whatmough.

Still, North End saw the last few nervous minutes out with 10 men, again, and secured their first win at Deepdale in over four months.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Diaby, Lindsay, Cunningham (Bauer, 90+2'), Potts, Ledson, Browne, Johnson (Brady, 80'), Fernandez, Parrott (Storey, 90+6'), Cannon.

PNE subs: Cornell, Onomah, Woodburn, Delap.

Wigan Athletic Starting XI: Amos, Darikwa (Pearce, 65'), Whatmough, Hughes (Aasgaard, 80'), Nyambe, Tiehi, Power, Lang, Keane (Sinani, 65'), McClean (Caulker, 90+4'), Fletcher.

Wigan Athletic subs: Jones, Naylor, Tilt.