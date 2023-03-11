Preston North End 2-0 Cardiff City - Cannon fires North End to home win

Second half goals from Tom Cannon and substitute Ched Evans gave the Lilywhites the win, and made it six unbeaten in the league, with Cardiff ‘keeper Jak Alnwick sent off in second half stoppage time.

Ryan Lowe made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Watford last time out as Cannon and Ben Woodburn came into the side. Alan Browne dropped out of the squad entirely, with Evans instead taking a place on the subs bench.

Five minutes into the game Lowe will have been concerned for his goalkeeper, as Freddie Woodman came out to clear the ball from Kion Etete and took a bang to the head. Six minutes later, the North End 'keeper was up onto his feet again after treatment and did carry on.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon scores his team’s first goal

Woodburn had the first sight of goal for PNE as a corner was punched out to him at the edge of the box but the Welshman scuffed the volley after 18 minutes.

Ben Whiteman had his wits about him after 23 minutes as he made a vital tackle to stop Ryan Wintle from pulling the trigger from six yards out.

On 26 minutes, Troy Parrott was played in on goal though his touch let him down, he managed to wriggle away from his markers in the area afterwards and got a shot away on his left foot but the tame strike was comfortable for Alnwick in the City goal.

Cardiff had their first realistic chance of the match after 39 minutes as Etete fired low from the edge of the box but he dragged it just wide.

There were seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half and two further chances for Preston, neither Alvaro Fernandez or Bambo Diaby could find the back of the net. Fernandez seeing his shot blocked and Diaby's bending just beyond the post after a loose ball from a free kick fell his way - meaning the scores stayed level at half time.

The home side had the first chance of the second half, just four minutes in. Fernandez made ground down the left before finding Cannon in the area. The Everton loanee came inside from the right side of the box, past two defenders but could only fire his low shot straight at Alnwick.

Cardiff hit back two minutes later as Jaden Philogene sent a swerving strike towards the top corner, and although the ball moved in every direction on its way to goal, it ended up just about clearing the crossbar.

On 57 minutes Perry Ng hit a free kick over the wall from 20 yards but Woodman was across to palm the ball away.

The visitors kept pushing to break the deadlock, this time Sory Kaba was played in behind the North End defence on the left side of the area, his fierce volley was only forced wide of the bottom corner thanks to a stunning fingertip save from Woodman.

Preston came back into it and managed to string a few passages of play together, Brad Potts launching a wonderful pass for the run of Fernandez on the other side, with the Spaniard chesting the ball on the run and dragging his volley beyond the far post.

Lowe's men made the most of their upturn in play and found the opening goal on 68 minutes. Greg Cunningham's bending ball over the top was perfect for Cannon who made his run off the shoulder of the defender. He got there first, brought the ball down, waited for Mark McGuinness to commit to the slide tackle and finished the ball over the defender and beyond Alnwick.

After 72 minutes Potts stole in at the far post but couldn't convert Whiteman's free kick delivered in behind the Cardiff defence.

Philogene again tried to find a way through the PNE defence with 10 minutes to go, though his effort was thwarted by Woodman from a tight angle.

The home side were digging in to make sure of the three points, with manager Lowe booked for his protestations when a free kick was given against Cannon as the forward looked to break forward and ease the pressure.

There was still plenty of time for late drama however, and Cannon would be at the centre of it. A sliced clearance from Ng inside his own half gave the 20-year-old something to chase, and he got there ahead of an onrushing Alnwick who scythed him down. For the second time in two games, Cardiff were down to 10 after their keeper was given his marching orders.

After the Welsh side had been given the time to bring on Rohan Luthra, their sub goalkeeper, Whiteman was tasked with taking the set piece. He fired on target and forced a save from the backup who could only divert it into the path of Evans who made no mistake with an empty net from just a few yards out.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Woodburn (Brady, 60'), Johnson (Ledson, 82'), Fernandez (Onomah, 82'), Cannon, Parrott (Evans, 60').

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Delap.

Cardiff City Starting XI: Alnwick, Ng, Kipre, McGuinness, O’Dowda, Sawyers, Wintle, Rinomhota (Harris, 72' (Luthra, 90+4')), Philogene, Kaba (Ojo, 64'), Etete.

Cardiff City subs: Romeo, Sang, Colwill, Davies.