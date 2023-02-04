Preston North End 1-2 Bristol City - North End lose at home again as terrible run continues

Mark Sykes gave City the lead after just six minutes, with Sam Bell doubling their lead in the final seconds of first half. Ched Evans got a goal back for PNE in the second half but it proved only to be a consolation.

Ryan Lowe made one change to the side that was beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup in their last game, Ben Whiteman dropping out of the squad entirely with Liam Delap - cup tied for Spurs - into the starting XI.

Troy Parrott remained out of the squad, with Patrick Bauer and Bambo Diaby also in the stands.

Bristol City players celebrate scoring the opening goal

The biggest talking point of Lowe's side however was the change in system, Delap partnering Tom Cannon and Evans in a front three.

PNE started the better of the two sides, looking to have attacking intent and they could have taken the lead after five minutes. Alan Browne's cross found the head of Cannon just a couple of yards out but the Everton loanee could not steer it past Max O'Leary in the Robins' goal.

A minute later, North End were behind. Robbie Brady was back to defend a pass looking for Sykes running down the right wing but his pass back to Freddie Woodman was short, allowing Sykes to collect it and round the North End 'keeper to open the scoring.

The home side looked to respond through their captain but Browne's volley from the edge of the box on his left foot after eight minutes, though firmly struck, was comfortable for the goalkeeper.

Nahki Wells then made room for himself on 23 minutes, he looked to bend the ball from the right side of the box on his left foot to the far corner but could direct it wide enough past Woodman.

PNE pushed again to draw level, this time Brady's deep cross was nodded back into the centre where Evans threw himself at the ball. His diving header was again saved by O'Leary who was keeping North End out admirably.

The game died down during the closing stages of the first half, but there was still enough action for the Robins to extend their lead.

Wells was played in behind the Preston defence down the right wing with half a pitch to run at, he looked into the centre to see the run of Bell and found him with a low cross, the 20-year-old doubling his side's advantage in the final seconds of the half - not even leaving enough time for a restart.

PNE were booed off at the break but were trying to get themselves back into the game four minutes into the second half as Cannon flashed a volley at goal. Browne's ball forward was nodded on by Evans into the path of his strike partner and his strike was clean but so was the contact with O'Leary's outstretched hand low to his left.

Three minutes later City substitute Joe Williams had a go from distance but couldn't keep the strike down.

On 53 minutes Brady tried his luck from outside the box, his right footed strike was deflected wide.

But North End pulled one back just past the hour mark, Evans the man to get them back in it. Ryan Ledson shot from outside the area and his low drive was spilled by O'Leary into the path of the Welshman who slotted the ball home.

PNE kept looking for a way to get level and were drawing fouls out of the visitors, with Alex Scott and substitute Harry Cornick both shown yellow cards.

Brady had a chance to make amends for his earlier error after 76 minutes, getting on the end of a cross from Cannon who was out on the right side, the Irishman tried to head it back across goal from the far post but instead sent it all the way back to Cannon, despite being at close range.

A trio of subs nine minutes from time, including a debut for Josh Onomah, could do nothing to inject enough spark into the North End side so that they might find a win.

The defeat, their second 2-1 loss this season to the Robins, saw the Lilywhites drop to 12th in the Championship, five points off the play-off places.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay (Cunningham, 45'), Hughes, Browne (Potts, 81'), Ledson (Onomah, 81'), McCann, Brady (Fernandez, 81'), Cannon, Evans, Delap.

PNE subs: Cornell, Johnson, Woodburn.Bristol City Starting XI: O’Leary, Tanner (Kalas, 68'), Vyner, Atkinson, Pring, James, Naismith (Williams, 30'), Scott, Sykes, Bell (Weimann, 88'), Wells (Cornick, 68').

Bristol City subs: Haikin, Dasilva, Mehmeti.