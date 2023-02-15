Preston North End 1-1 Luton Town - 10-man PNE come from behind to stop the rot at Deepdale

Ben Whiteman was given a straight red card after 50 minutes, with the Hatters taking the lead after 74 minutes through Carlton Morris. Troy Parrott netted North End’s equaliser from the penalty spot with nine minutes to go, blasted the spot kick into the back of the net thanks to a little help from the crossbar.

Ryan Lowe made five changes for the game, Greg Cunningham, Brad Potts, Alvaro Fernandez, Whiteman and Parrott all came into the side, in favour of Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap.

Whiteman's start brought up a century of North End appearances in all competitions.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott celebrates scoring the equaliser

Neither side could get consistent possession in the opening stages, North End the side wanting to have the ball but unable to keep it for very long whilst the away side were happy to feel their way into the game.

After 12 minutes Fernandez escaping down the left wing gave PNE fans something to be excited about, his low cross was cleared away however and a minute later Ali McCann's cross was put back towards goal by Parrott, but that too was cleared away.

Luton had their first chance of the game after 21 minutes, Elijah Adebayo got in behind the North End defence down the left side of the box and his cross cannoned back off Freddie Woodman, only into the path of Jordan Clark. The former Accrington Stanley man set himself for a volley that was blocked by McCann, the ball again falling for the midfielder to try and steer it into the top corner. But for a header from Fernandez just a yard from the goal line, it might have found its target.

The home side came forward after half an hour, their skipper looking over the top for the run of Parrott but his compatriot couldn't bring the ball down well enough on his chest.

Referee Josh Smith shows Preston North End's Ben Whiteman a straight red card

It was again the visitors with a chance of note, Adebayo this time benefitting from Andrew Hughes getting caught under the ball, leaving the towering forward plenty of time to pick his spot after 33 minutes. He struck the bouncing ball on the volley but dragged the shot wide of the far post.

Rob Edwards' side pushed again for an opener five minutes from half time, Fred Onyedinma reached the byline down the right, pulling the ball back for his opposite wing back Amari'i Bell who fired past the post.

The second half action was quickly making the headlines as Whiteman was given his marching orders five minutes into the half. North End's no.4 slid in on Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and referee Josh Smith saw fit to give him a straight red card.

Four minutes later, the Hatters had another golden opportunity to get themselves into the lead but again it was squandered. Adebayo got a clear run through on goal and opened his body out to find the far corner but could only direct it beyond the far post.

North End had their first chance of the half after 65 minutes, Fernandez bundling the ball beyond three Luton bodies and finding Parrott. The Irishman struck from a tight angle and found only the side netting.

The Hatters tried again to break the deadlock three minutes later, Morris directing Jordan Clark's corner from the left onto the crossbar before the ball was lofted back into the area and this time his strike partner Adebayo nodded over from around six yards out.

But break the deadlock they did, after 74 minutes. Bell's cross from the left went high into the sky but fell towards the far post, where Morris headed at goal and despite attempts from Freddie Woodman to keep it out, it had already crossed the line - leaving PNE a man and goal down.

The pressure continued from the away side, Clark striking well from range but dragging his effort wide after 78 minutes.

Two minutes later, North End had their chance to be level. Parrott found a bit of space down the left side of the box and volleyed towards goal, it struck a Luton arm and Smith pointed to the spot.

The Spurs loanee was quick to grab the ball, and refused Cannon the chance to take the spot kick, before smashing the ball into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar, marking his first start since September with his second league goal for PNE.

They very nearly made it two as Lowe's side won the ball back from kick off and Cannon stole beyond the defender, he drove the ball low on his left foot but couldn't keep it the right side of the woodwork.

North End continued to push in the closing stages, sparked into life by their goal and some nervousness from the visitors, but could not find a way to get their noses in front.

Luton could even have stolen it at the death, a deep cross from the right finding substitute Luke Berry unmarked at the far post but the midfielder could only head straight at Woodman with seconds remaining in the game.

Still, it stopped a run of five straight home defeats, against a side fourth in the table.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Cunningham, Hughes, Potts (Woodburn, 72'), Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Fernandez, Parrott, Cannon (Delap, 90').

PNE subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Brady, Ledson, Johnson.

Luton Town Starting XI: Horvath, Burke, Lockyer, Osho, Onyedinma, Nakamba (Berry, 85'), Mpanzu (Lansbury, 70'), Bell, Clark, Morris, Adebayo (Woodrow, 70').

