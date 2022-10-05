Preston North End 1-0 West Bromwich Albion - Match report as PNE secure first home win of the season

Emil Riis scored the only goal of the game in the first half as PNE jumped up to 11th in the Championship table.

Ryan Lowe made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Sunderland at the weekend, with Sean Maguire and Ali McCann coming into the side.

Ched Evans was dropped from the squad having started at the Stadium of Light with Ryan Ledson taking a place on the bench.

Preston North End players celebrate the opening goal scored by Emil Riis to make the score 1-0.

It was Maguire's first start of the season having struggled for fitness since suffering an Achilles injury in the opening exchanges of the first pre-season friendly away at Bamber Bridge.

Alan Browne continued at right wing back and Robbie Brady also kept his place in the side, in behind the strikers as a no.10.

PNE started the game quickly getting their first chance after just three minutes as Brady got down the right side and chipped the ball towards the far post for Maguire to head at goal. A fine save from Alex Palmer kept the game level, with McCann twice on the follow up and twice denied by the Albion stopper.

But he could do nothing to stop North End taking the lead after seven minutes. McCann with a lovely turn in the midfield to release Alvaro Fernandez and the Manchester United loanee's low cross was turned home by Riis, doubling the Lilywhites' home goal tally this season.

Preston North End players celebrate the winning goal.

The Baggies did respond, two minutes later, Grady Diangana gliding past both Browne and Jordan Storey before pulling a shot just past the far post.

He was at it again for the next chance of the game on 13 minutes, dribbling through the PNE defence and this time steering past the near post.

Lowe's side however were having the better of the game, with Maguire a good outlet up top and Brady taking up deeper position to link the midfield to strikers far better than he had found it in the North East.

The visitors came back into the half with seven minutes to go, Jed Wallace trying his luck from the edge of the box from a short corner - which woke PNE up.

Three minutes later they could have extended their lead, Maguire led the counter attack and his ricocheted pass landed at the feet of McCann who struck the inside of the post, then the back of goalkeeper Palmer, and then squirmed free.

North End nearly made their own mess just two minutes from the half as Greg Cunningham's poor header on the edge of the box presented the ball to Wallace who stung the palms of Freddie Woodman but it was beaten away.

The first moment of note in the second half came 10 minute in as Diangana went down in the box claiming a penalty but nothing was given.

They had the best chance of the half on 64 minutes, Karlan Grant able to turn one on one with the goalkeeper but Woodman denied him with an excellent save with his legs spread.

The home side sat off in the second 45 and it showed with the nature of the chances, Lowe's men unable on the whole to forge anything of note.

Steve Bruce's side however were finding joy down their left side as Diangana continued to be their main threat, forcing the PNE boss to withdraw his skipper in favour of Brad Potts in an attempt to stem the flow.

North End did have attacking moments in the second half but nothing that forced Palmer into another save, with a back five very much in use.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman let one fly from the edge of the box two minutes into stoppage time but Woodman showed safe hands to keep hold and see the game out.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Browne (Potts, 68'), Whiteman, McCann, Fernandez, Brady (Woodburn, 73'), Maguire (Ledson, 73'), Riis (Parrott, 85').

PNE subs: Cornell, Hughes, Johnson.

West Bromwich Albion Starting XI: Palmer, Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, O’Shea, Townsend, Yokuslu (Livermore, 58'), Molumby (Rogic, 58'), Wallace, Swift (Phillips, 74'), Diangana, Grant (Thomas-Asante, 70').

West Bromwich Albion subs: Button, Reach, Pieters.