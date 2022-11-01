Preston North End 1-0 Swansea City - North End get level with the play-offs thanks to first home double of the season

Brad Potts scored the only goal of the game in the first half as he was on the spot to turn Ched Evans’ saved shot into the back of the net.

The win saw North End climb up to seventh in the Championship, level on points with the defeated Swans behind only on goals scored.

North End manager Ryan Lowe made two changes for the game, Ched Evans and Andrew Hughes came into the side in favour of Ben Woodburn and Alvaro Fernandez. PNE switched to a three-man defence, having previously played four at the back against Middlesbrough. The Swans made four changes for the game.

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring the opening goal.

The home side had the first chance of the game, Robbie Brady's cross from the left finding the head of Emil Riis who attempted to flick the ball into the far corner but it was a tough one to get underneath with the cross a little low, five minutes in.

Alan Browne then tried his luck on the volley after nine minutes, this time from an Andrew Hughes cross from the left but his effort from a tight angle was held by Steven Benda.

Riis should have put North End ahead after 17 minutes. A wonderful flowing move from the Lilywhites cutting the visitors apart with Potts' low cross finding the Danish striker just six yards out but he put his shot wide of the far post.

PNE continued to threaten and have the better of the game as the half wore on and they made the breakthrough on the half hour mark. Alan Browne's inswinging cross from the left squirmed under the foot of Ben Cabango at the back for Swansea and Evans swivelled and shot at goal. His strike was saved by Benda but only as far as Potts who was charging in from wing back on the other side to place into an unguarded goal.

The visitors came into the ame during the final 10 minutes of the half, Jordan Storey in to make an important block before Ryan Manning steered his header wide with six minutes to go in the half.

The Swans came out for the second half in much better form than they ended the first with, but it was North End that had the first chance.

Potts' bending cross from the right was headed towards goal by Evans on 54 minutes but his effort was misguided.

Just short of the hour mark Swansea nearly found a leveller as Jay Fulton had enough time in the area from a corner to strike at goal but Freddie Woodman beat the ball away, keen for a clean sheet against his former side.

Swansea continued to be the better side in the second half but their next chance came a little while later, on 74 minutes. Harry Darling flicked on a free kick from the left but only into Woodman's chest.

Evans had a go with his head a minute later though his was initially fumbled by Benda, the Swansea 'keeper quickly reclaimed it.

On 76 minutes, Darling had another opportunity and it was one he should have used to have his side level. A corner from the left landed at the defender's feet, he had time to control it and strike on the half volley but he dragged his effort wide of the far post and back to the corner taker.

PNE continued to grind the game out, battling for every ball and making important blocks and interceptions at the right time.

That was until a lovely flick around the corner found Manning inside the area who only had Woodman to beat, the PNE 'keeper came hurtling out of his net to close the angle, made himself big and pulled off a save that kept his side in the lead three minutes into stoppage time.

It proved to be the final moment in the match as PNE held strong to secure the three points.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (Ledson, 23'), McCann, Browne, Brady, Riis (Woodburn, 86'), Evans (Maguire, 78').

PNE subs not used: Cornell, Cunningham, Fernandez, Johnson.Swansea City Starting XI: Benda, Cabango, Naughton (Paterson, 56'), Darlin, Latibeaudiere, Fulton, Grimes, Manning, Ntcham (Oko-Flex, 56'), Cundle (Obafemi, 67'), Piroe.

Swansea City subs not used: Fisher, Wood, Sorinola, Cooper.