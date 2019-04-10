Lukas Nmecha takes on Kalvin Phillips

Preston North End 0 Leeds United 2 - PNE player ratings from last night's clash at Deepdale

Preston North End's defeat to Leeds United was their third on the spin since the international break.

Here are the North End player ratings for last night's clash at Deepdale.

Could do little about the Leeds goals. Made a good save from Bamford at 0-0. Handling was decent.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Could do little about the Leeds goals. Made a good save from Bamford at 0-0. Handling was decent.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Defended quite well against Jack Harrison in the first half as Leeds moved the ball forward quickly. Got forward when the opportunity allowed.

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Defended quite well against Jack Harrison in the first half as Leeds moved the ball forward quickly. Got forward when the opportunity allowed.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Defended solidly in the first half to keep the visitors at bay, won his fair share in the air. Stood off Bamford a little for the second goal.

3. Jordan Storey 7

Defended solidly in the first half to keep the visitors at bay, won his fair share in the air. Stood off Bamford a little for the second goal.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Gave the ball away from which Leeds broke to lead to Pearson's red card. Made a fine challenge on Bamford later in the game.

4. Ben Davies 7

Gave the ball away from which Leeds broke to lead to Pearson's red card. Made a fine challenge on Bamford later in the game.
Camaersport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4