Preston North End 0-4 Norwich City - PNE suffer damning defeat to Canaries

Teemu Pukki scored twice either side of two Kieran Dowell strikes to sink North End and drop them into the bottom half.

Ryan Lowe made two changes to his side, with Jordan Storey making a return from injury and Everton loanee Tom Cannon making his debut at the first opportunity.

It brought about a change of shape for Lowe's side, setting up initially in a 4-4-2, with Bambo Diaby at right back, Andrew Hughes at left back and Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson providing the width.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman (left) reacts after conceding a second goal early in the first half

Alvaro Fernandez and Mikey O'Neill dropped out for the game, the former taking a place on the bench and the latter moving out on loan to Grimsby Town, starting for the Mariners.

PNE started the game the brighter of the two sides, seeming more comfortable in possession although they did allow the visitors more of the territory.

That proved to be their downfall just 13 minutes into the game as Pukki opened the scoring. The Canaries came forward down the right and were allowed plenty of time inside the North End box. The ball was presented to Pukki, as Norwich sent bodies forward, for the Fin to stroke the ball beyond Freddie Woodman.

And just three minutes later, it was two. Once again the visitors were allowed the freedom of PNE's own penalty area as an attempted tackle sent the ball into the path of Dowell who struck for the far post, hitting the upright and going into the back of the net.

It could have been three after 20 minutes as Pukki missed the ball from the penalty spot as Dowell had squared it for him, with Kenny McLean clipping the outside of the post from the edge of the box on the follow up.

After 28 minutes, Norwich had got their third. Josh Sargent's through ball found the run of Pukki who had got free of the PNE backline, with Woodman out to try and deal with the threat Norwich's no.22 showed his smarts. The ball was laid square and into the path of Dowell who had an open net to roll the ball into, sparking boos from the North End faithful.

Lowe responded to the scoreline, making two changes. Ali McCann and Ben Woodburn were sacrificed for Liam Delap - on for his PNE debut - and Alvaro Fernandez as the home side reverted to their usual 3-5-2; Diaby moving out to right wing back.

Tom Cannon got his first chance of the game and of his PNE career after 35 minutes, Tim Krul in the Norwich goal generously chipping it to him on the edge of the box but McLean got across to block the shot.

Fernandez also saw a shot blocked five minutes before the interval but it was the best it got for PNE, with Sargent and Onel Hernandez also having shots before Stephen Martin blew for half time.

A minute into the second half and PNE should have had a goal back. Delap got onto a flick by Cannon and went through one on one with the goalkeeper, Krul came out to narrow the angle and made the save with his chest.

City responded however, Dimitris Giannoulis crossing for Sargent who had plenty of time inside the North End box but couldn't keep his effort down just one minute later.

Norwich kept pushing to add to their lead, Hernandez having a go from range and Liam Lindsay making a vital block to prevent Sargent.

The home side again went close on 50 minutes, Alan Browne driving forward and finding Delap, his through ball to Cannon sent him on his way but an outstretched hand from Krul tipped his strike onto the top of the bar and behind.

Woodman was forced into another save to keep it at three on 67 minutes, an excellent ball into the area finding the run of Pukki but he couldn't squeeze the ball past the North End stopper.

Two minutes later, he would have his second and Norwich's fourth. The ball was played over the top for the Finland international who got to it ahead of Fernandez, he nutmegged the Spaniard and poked the ball beyond Woodman. That was that for plenty of the home support, who made for the exits.

It brought about changes for both sides with the game well and truly over, though Norwich continued to boss the game and probe looking to find more goals.

There was still time for Adam Idah to race in behind and get a shot away four minutes from time, his low, driven strike finding the side netting.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby (Brady, 73'), Lindsay, Browne, Ledson, McCann (Fernandez, 30'), Johnson (Parrott, 73'), Hughes, Woodburn (Delap, 30'), Cannon.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Cunningham.Norwich City Starting XI: Krul, Aarons (Sorensen, 78'), Omobamidele, Hanley, Giannoulis, McClean, Sara (Gibbs, 72'), Dowell (Sinani, 72'), Sargent, Pukki (Idah, 72'), Hernandez (Nunez, 78').

Norwich City subs: Gunn, McCallum.

