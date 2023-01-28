Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - Son double sees Spurs into fifth round of FA Cup

The two Lilywhites were level at the break before a double from Heung-Min Son and one from Arnaut Danjuma put the London side into the fifth round.

North End boss Ryan Lowe made two changes from the team that beat Birmingham City last time out in the league, Ben Woodburn dropping to the bench and Liam Delap cup-tied, with Ched Evans and Ben Whiteman their replacements.

Harry Kane, in search of a goal to make him Tottenham's record scorer, was forced to take a place on the bench as Antonio Conte's star striker had been struggling with illness all week.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur scores the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham took control of the game early on, keeping the ball better than the home side and able to recycle it quickly.

They were presented with a chance after seven minutes, a free kick given against Ben Whiteman was fired into the wall by Ivan Perisic with the ball rolling kindly for Dejan Kulusevski but he couldn't direct the strike on target.

After 16 minutes, Heung-Min Son looked to bend the ball at goal on his left foot from the right side of the box. His strike did swerve in the area but after a bit of course correction, Freddie Woodman was able to hold onto the ball.

North End had their first stab at goal just after 20 minutes, Liam Lindsay nodding the ball down into the path of Andrew Hughes but his poke towards the Spurs goal was blocked.

Andrew Hughes of Preston North End shoots during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur at Deepdale

Ryan Ledson had a go from range after 28 minutes but he was unable to keep the ball down.

Kulusevski did the same on the edge of the North End box after 37 minutes, the Sweden international collecting the ball after a short corner routine.

North End saw out the rest of the first relatively comfortably, as they did for the majority of the 45 minutes with the home goal going largely unthreatened.

That was not the case in the second half however as Spurs got themselves ahead inside five minutes, Son was given room after receiving a pass from Japhet Tanganga and from 25 yards out arrowed a strike into the back of the net on his left foot. The South Korean showing why he has been touted as amongst the best in the world in his position.

The away side continued to be the ones controlling things in the contest but Ben Whiteman tried to change that after 62 minutes. Ched Evans, who gave the Spurs' backline a torrid time all night, sending the ball in his direction for PNE's no.4 to check back onto his left foot and guide his strike beyond the post.

Jordan Storey was next to have a go for North End, he got on the end of Liam Lindsay's header from a deep free kick but Fraser Forster was able to comfortable hold onto it, 64 minutes in.

The Premier League side responded, Clement Lenglet crossing into the area where Ivan Perisic glanced a header at the North End net but Woodman was able to divert it above the crossbar.

Just four minutes later however it was two, and Son had doubled his and his team's tally. The ball was played into the feet of Perisic on the move whose clever flick around the corner was picked up by Spurs' no.7 and fired beyond Woodman.

Tottenham were smartly seeing out the game with their advancement into the next round all but secured with a two goal cushion but they added a third for good measure just three minutes before the end.

Kulusevski found room on the right side of the North End box to cross into the area along the ground, the ball found its way to Arnaut Danjuma, off the bench for his Spurs debut after signing on loan from Villareal, who steered the ball into the far corner.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, Ledson (Woodburn, 70'), McCann (Johnson, 78'), Brady (Fernandez, 78'), Evans (Cross-Adair, 90'), Cannon.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Cunningham, Diaby, Potts.Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Doherty (Royal, 71'), Bissouma, Bentancur (Skipp 71'), Sessegnon (Danjuma, 71'), Kulusevski, Son (Bryan, 85'), Perisic.

Tottenham subs: Austin, Dier, Davies, Hojberg, Kane.

