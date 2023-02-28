Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City - PNE make it three unbeaten at home with positive display

North End had chances to win the game, with Ched Evans back in the side and missing from inside the area in the first half and Liam Delap replacing him in the second half failing to find the target from a couple of yards out.

Ryan Lowe made two changes for the game, bringing Evans straight back into the side after serving a four match suspension, as well as restoring Jordan Storey to the starting XI after being dropped for the last game against Wigan Athletic.

Greg Cunningham, who was taken off injured in the last game, and Troy Parrott were the men to miss out, the latter making the bench whilst the former wasn't fit enough to be in the 18. There was a place on the bench for PNE academy graduate Jacob Slater.

Coventry had the first chance of the game 10 minutes in as Callum Doyle blasted the ball at goal from the edge of the box but Freddie Woodman was able to make the save to turn it behind.

The away side continuing to ask questions despite PNE having the better of the game, this time Doyle was provider as his long pass for the run of Jamie Allen was met on the volley but it flew just over the bar after 17 minutes.

PNE should have had the lead two minutes later however. Alan Browne's corner was kept alive and Daniel Johnson found the room to clip a ball over an advancing City backline with Evans able to bring it down with time and space. The Welshman fired wide on his left foot from just 12 yards out.

The Sky Blues were not taking it lying down and on 21 minutes had a chance through Allen again. Gustavo Hamer played the ball to Allen who was through on goal and struck from the edge of the box, only finding Woodman in the middle of the PNE goal.

North End were much improved from what has been on offer at Deepdale this season and kept looking to break the deadlock. Ryan Ledson's ball over the top for Tom Cannon was only partially cleared, with Johnson on the end of it dragging the ball beyond the far post after 21 minutes.

Evans saw a shot deflected over the bar just past the half hour mark as pressure continued to mount on the visiting goal.

But Mark Robins' side managed to shore things up, keeping PNE at bay until the break.

Preston had the first chance of the second 45, with Johnson's cross from the left getting through to Brad Potts at the far post but the wing back volleyed the ball over the bar seven minutes in.

PNE kept the pace up and this time Johnson released Alvaro Fernandez down the left wing, his cross was met by Browne but the ball was just behind the skipper and he couldn't generate enough power to beat Ben Wilson who dropped onto the ball.

After 58 minutes Wilson was tested again, Browne winning the ball high up, presenting it to Potts. He rolled it into the path of Johnson but his attempt to bend it into the far corner was met by the palms of Wilson.

North End nearly found their way into the lead through the most unlikely of sources after 74 minutes. A free kick into the box was first met by Liam Lindsay, then nodded on by Storey and finally Bambo Diaby leapt up to attempt a bicycle kick. He made good contact with the ball but could not keep it down.

Six minutes later Lowe's men had another golden chance to put themselves ahead. Fernandez came flying down the left wing, his cross went to the far post where Potts struck it first time but only into Browne. The ball then found its way back to Fernandez and as he was tackled inside the area substitute Delap needed only to direct it on target but he steered it wide of the upright.

Coventry were not done and five minutes from the end they had a chance to go ahead. Jake Bidwell was forward from left wing back to have a go from inside the area but couldn't keep his strike down.

The closing stages were direct from both sides as they looked to force an error but both had to settle for a share of the spoils in the end.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Lindsay, Potts, Ledson, Browne (Woodburn, 84'), Johnson (Onomah, 90+2'), Fernandez, Evans (Delap, 74'), Cannon (Parrott, 74').

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Slater.

Coventry City Starting XI: Wilson, McNally, McFadzean, Doyle (Rose, 63'), Norton-Cuffy (Burroughs, 63'), Hamer, Eccles, Bidwell, Allen (Wilson-Esbrand, 45'), Godden (Walker, 63'), Gyokeres.

Coventry City subs: Moore, Maguire, Dabo.