​A young Preston reserves team played out a 0-0 draw with Bolton at Springfields to bring their Central League campaign to a close.

Captained by Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, the team was made up in the majority by first year scholars.

The only player with any first team experience on the pitch was young professional Kian Taylor who was playing his last game in North End colours after 13 years since joining his boyhood club as an eight-year-old.

The central midfielder from Ribbleton, who played against Salford City in the Carabao Cup in season 2023/24, is coming to the end of his two-year contract which is not being renewed.

Li Bau Stowell, who has been on the bench for the first team since regular keeper Freddie Woodman has been injured, was in goal and the 17-year-old goalkeeper was called into action when he dived at the feet of Bolton centre forward Mark Isong.

Shortly after this came North End's best chance of the half when Stowell’s long kick forward was played through for the industrious Isaac Lam to run onto but his shot was well saved by Bolton keeper Jack Dallimore.

The second half opened up a bit and was more of an end to end affair.

Second year scholar Dylan Gairns went on a terrific run from his own half but was unable to get in a shot on target.

Dallimore then saved North End’s best effort of the day when after a good lay off from Rodriguez-Gentile, Clayton Lescott hit a shot from the edge of the penalty area which looked like it was going into the top corner of the net.

Then moments later Rodriguez-Gentile had a looping header which just went over the bar.

North End also had their scares at the back though and were fortunate when the ball hit the post after keeper Stowell had been lobbed from the edge of the area.

They were also indebted to Jonny Brindle for making a great last ditch tackle when Bolton looked destined to score from close range.

North End had strong appeals for a penalty turned down in the game’s closing minutes when Johnny Brindle floated in a free kick high into the box with full back Joe Blake almost being wrestled to the ground as he tried to reach it.

Wanderers kit man Brett Ormerod, who scored 14 goals in 69 appearances for North End between 2005-08, appeared to be enjoying his job while helping warm-up some of the Bolton players before the game.