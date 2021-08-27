Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss moves to Wigan Athletic on loan

The 22-year-old former England youth international has made 100 senior appearances in his career to date.

Bayliss originally came through the ranks at Coventry City – under the watchful eye of Latics’ Head of Academy Gregor Rioch in his early days – before joining Preston in 2019 in a deal worth £1.2million.

He has found appearances in the North End first team hard to come by and will look to kick-start his career at the DW Stadium.

Tom Bayliss