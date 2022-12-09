Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson has signed a new contract
Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson has penned a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Deepdale.
The 25-year-old, who first joined the club from Oxford United in 2018, will remain a PNE player until at least 2025.
Since his arrival on the Deepdale scene, the 25-year-old has gone on to make 130 appearances in a North End shirt, with 19 of those coming so far this season.
Ledson said: “I’m really happy. Obviously I’ve wanted to get it over the line for a few weeks now.
“I do love it here – the lads, all the management staff and the people who work in the club.
“I’ve got a good relationship with everyone so it was a no brainer for me to stay here.”
Known for his tough-tackling and range of passing, Ryan was recognised for his individual performances during the 2020/21 campaign, when he was named as the Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Year.
Since returning from a knee operation towards the back end of last season, the Liverpool-born midfielder has been a regular in Ryan Lowe’s side.
The manager said: “I’m really happy for Ryan and he fully deserves it.
“When we came in last season he struggled to make games and he had to have an operation, but he worked hard to get himself back to make the final match of the season which was pleasing.
“He hasn’t missed any games since. We have to recover him properly, but he rarely misses sessions and credit where credit’s due because he’s earned this new contract.
“The club obviously invested heavily in him when he first came here and this is now about protecting our assets, so I’m over the moon for Ryan.
“He’s a great lad to have around the place and that comes on top of his footballing ability.
“He’s a loveable character and he really wears his heart on his sleeve on the pitch as well, and that’s what you need in and around your squad.”