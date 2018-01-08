Preston land FA Cup clash with Sheffield United

Preston North End will visit Championship rivals Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Lilywhites make the trip to Bramall Lane on the weekend on January 27/28.

Daniel Johnson in action against Sheffield United last month

It was the last tie out of the hat in the draw made at Brighton's Amex Stadium on Monday night.

North End earned their place in the fourth round with Saturday's 5-1 victory over Wycombe, while the Blades won 1-0 at Ipswich.

The sides met at the same stage of the FA Cup three years ago.

They drew 1-1 at Deepdale before North End won 3-1 in the replay in South Yorkshire, Paul Gallagher scoring twice and Paul Huntington finding the net - it set up a fifth round tie with Manchester United.

PNE and the the Blades met in the league last month, Jordan Hugill's goal giving Preston a 1-0 win.