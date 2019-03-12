Preston 'keeper Chris Maxwell named in Wales squad despite lack of game time for loan club Charlton

Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has been named in Ryan Giggs’ latest Wales squad.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Charlton after joining the League One club at the start of January but is yet to make his competitive debut for the promotion-chasing Addicks.

Chris Maxwell is one of four goalkeepers in Ryan Giggs' latest Wales squad

Maxwell’s last game came when he was sent off in PNE’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich in November, Paul Gallagher forced to go in goal on a dramatic day at Portman Road.

The Lilywhites ‘keeper has been capped by Wales at various youth levels but is yet to make his senior debut for the national side.

He is one of four goalkeepers selected by Giggs ahead of the games against Trinidad and Tobago on March 20 and Slovakia four days later.

The first match is a friendly at Wrexham before the Cardiff City Stadium plays host to a Euro 2020 qualifier.