Preston North End forwards Milutin Osmajic and Liam Millar had mixed experiences on the international stage this week.

The former came off the bench to score, as Montenegro beat Lebanon 3-2 in Thursday’s friendly on home soil. Osmajic replaced ex-Manchester City striker Stefan Jovetic in the 61st minute and made it 3-1 to his country eight minutes later - pouncing on a mistake from the visitors and smashing home from close range.

It was his 18th appearance for Montenegro and second goal, having netted against Greece in March of last year. Miodrag Radulović’s men are now preparing for a crucial EURO qualifier away to Serbia, on Tuesday evening. Serbia are second in the group and Montenegro are third, with three games left to play. Osmajic is fired up for the fixture and hopes to find the back of the net again.

“We have a tough match waiting for us in five days and I think it is of great importance,” he said, after beating Lebanon. “So, as far as my goal is concerned, I would like to score it against Serbia. Now, we are going to Belgrade in a good mood. And I don't think there will be any problems if we continue in this rhythm. We are ready. I will do my best. I repeat that it is a game of great importance.”