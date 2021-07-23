Preston in six-horse race for EPL striker, Reading player finds new club

But striker Ched Evans has been quick to emphasise the fact these preparatory games are less about results and more about getting in the right shape, physically and mentally, to enjoy a successful campaign when the Championship gets back underway next month.

“Pre-season has gone well so far, it’s all about getting minutes under your belt and the lads getting going again,” Evans told the Lancashire Post.

“We had a good result against Celtic and created a few chances. Bolton was a bit less fruitful when it came to chances but I thought Wanderers looked pretty good.

“They’re on the back of a promotion and you could see they were buzzing.

“The heat plays a massive factor in these pre-season games as well.

“It is draining, if you’re sat around it all day it just makes you tired sitting in the heat. A few of us, me included, can’t wait for a bit of rain.

“Overall as a group we’re pleased.”

He added: “Every game is going to be tough in pre-season because every player is at a different stage of their pre-season.

“It’ll be, for us, making sure we get what we need out of the game – minutes, the shape, a performance.

“And every minute that we play we’re getting fitter and stronger. You’re getting your style of play and everyone is working on their touch."

