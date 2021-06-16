Preston have deals in the pipeline as they wave goodbye to Jayden Stockley

Stockley joined Charlton yesterday, the South London club pipping Portsmouth for his services.

North End are understood to have a couple of potential deals in the pipeline, both targets being Bosmans.

One is a defender, presumably a right-back, with the other playing ‘higher up the pitch’.

Offers have been made to the pair ahead of their contracts ending elsewhere at the end of the month.

PNE do have a budget for cash signings, with it likely to be strikers they pay for.

Stockley’s sale continued a clearing of the decks along the front line.

Louis Moult, David Nugent, Billy Bodin and Josh Ginnelly were released in May, only winger Bodin of that quartet having made an appearance for Preston last season.

Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Sean Maguire are the three out-and-out strikers in the squad now, with Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen able to play up front.

North End know they need more goals and bringing in a striker will be a big part of their shopping.

Stockley’s transfer ends a two-and-a-half year stay at Deepdale and takes him back to The Valley where he was on loan for the second-half of last season.

He scored eight times for the Addicks who missed out on a League One play-off place by reason of goal difference.

Returning to Charlton always looked his favoured option but the pendulum started to swing in Portsmouth’s favour towards the end of last week.

PNE accepted bids from both clubs and left it up to Stockley to choose where he wanted to move to.

As recently as Sunday night, the 27-year-old looked destined for Portsmouth.

Then on Monday there was the offer of fresh terms from Charlton and Stockley chose a capital return.

Stockley, who has signed a three-year contract with the Addicks, told their official website: “I’m very pleased that my journey at Charlton isn’t over. I have loved my time here and now I’ll get the chance to play in front of the fans and experience The Valley properly.

“We just missed out on a play-off place on goal difference last season, so there is some unfinished business. I just can’t wait to get started.”

As per EFL rules, the fee is undisclosed. However, it is thought that PNE have landed a decent chunk of cash.

Stockley’s move creates space on the wage bill and also with the squad – they are allowed to have 25 players aged over 21.