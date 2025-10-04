PNE will be looking to continue their fine start to the campaign this afternoon as they return to Lancashire following Tuesday’s draw to Hull City.
Thierry Small and Michael Smith netted in the 2-2 stalemate at the MKM Stadium, with the point leaving Paul Heckingbottom’s men in seventh following the midweek results.
The Lilywhites have been dominant on home soil this term and are unbeaten in their four games at Deepdale, which included wins over Leicester City and Ipswich Town as well as draw to early-fast starters Middlesbrough and Bristol City.
Meanwhile, big-spending Charlton have also enjoyed a positive start on their return to the Championship and sit ninth after the opening eight games of the campaign.
Last time out, the Addicks drew 1-1 with Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday, which extended their unbeaten run to four games.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
