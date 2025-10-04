PNE will be looking to continue their fine start to the campaign this afternoon as they return to Lancashire following Tuesday’s draw to Hull City.

The Lilywhites have been dominant on home soil this term and are unbeaten in their four games at Deepdale, which included wins over Leicester City and Ipswich Town as well as draw to early-fast starters Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

Meanwhile, big-spending Charlton have also enjoyed a positive start on their return to the Championship and sit ninth after the opening eight games of the campaign.

Last time out, the Addicks drew 1-1 with Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday, which extended their unbeaten run to four games.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

Your next PNE read: Why Paul Heckingbottom sees Charlton Athletic and Preston as 'similar' - and what he told Nathan Jones

1 . PNE v Charlton Athletic: Early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps as PNE face Charlton this afternoon. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2 . Brad Potts - Out Potts was the next long-term absentee in line to return to the side but has suffered a setback in his recovery. Heckingbottom confirmed the blow ahead of this afternoon’s fixture and is unwilling to put a timeframe on a potential comeback. | Camera Sport Photo Sales

3 . Matty Godden - Out Godden, who was Charlton’s top scorer in League One last term, underwent minor knee surgery during the summer and is yet to return to the side. | Getty Images Photo Sales