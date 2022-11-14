Preston fan Tom Coulston is happy to be in touch of the play-offs ahead of World Cup break
It was a disappointing end to the first half of the season for Preston but a well earned break now awaits.
As always seems to be the case against Gary Rowett sides, we struggled early on and to find ourselves 2-0 down inside 15 minutes without doing a lot wrong isn’t ideal.
It was a good response though and showed character that we’ve lacked at times in the past.
Once you get it back to 2-2 you hope you can keep the momentum in your favour and push on to get a few more goals.
I think the half time break came at the wrong time as Millwall were on the ropes and giving them chance to regroup.
Even the first 15 minutes of the second half it was one way traffic but that was the period where a goal needed to come.
Rowett made a tactical change matching us up with the 352 and from that point onwards, Millwall started to regain some control.
All four goals were disappointing though which is surprising considering how good the defence has been this season.
I think we have to look at being in nnth place, level on points with the play offs as a success considering how things have gone at times this season.
It’s a good opportunity for the lads to get some rest now, hopefully get the likes of Ben Whiteman and Troy Parrott back and go again for the couple of games before the January window.
It’s been a demanding schedule and I think the break is a good thing considering our squad is quite light in some areas.