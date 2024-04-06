Preston fan John Smith says the lack-lustre display against Hornets was not befitting of Gentry Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The unique traditional occasion which happens once a season sees fans deck themselves out in bowler hats and suits in order to remember their lost friends and family members who are no longer with us.

It is always a great sight to be seen. However, in all honesty, there was little offered on the pitch by both sides in the way of entertainment with this drab draw being in complete contrast to the reverse fixture at Deepdale in December last year.

Back then, after an entertaining first half in which we could have gone into the interval at 3-3, ultimately ended up in a humiliating 5-1 defeat.

This game was for me the most disappointing result and my personal low point of our season and while today’s dismal goalless draw did not come as close as that in terms of disappointment, I excitedly rose from my bed in the early hours of Saturday morning only to be left with a sense of anti-climax.

As I watched our team go through the motions against what I thought was an ordinary Watford side. I was swayed to think that what I had thought before the season started, that we are just an average bog standard Championship team still ran true.

While we have briefly flirted with the play-offs this season, anything more than that next season will need a lot more endeavour than some players in our current squad could manage on the pitch on Saturday.

Throughout the game clear cut chances were at a premium for both sides who in my opinion looked no better than mid table outfits.

In our defence we have been unlucky with injuries and were missing several key players but as we are constantly being told football these days is a squad game and injuries are part and parcel of the game for all sides.

While the quest for the play-offs is not mathematically impossible, I think that it now looks highly improbable unless we did something as spectacular as the last time we got in them at this level and win the majority of our last six games.