Preston fan John Smith is worried by PNE's predicament but is not panicking just yet

However, we were well and truly “up the elephant and round the castle” when we conceded two goals in a ghastly three-minute spell which gifted the home side the points.

It was a far cry from the visit to this venue in January 2019 when our delirious fans had boarded the train home at Euston station in fine voice following an emphatic 4-1 win.

This time the only reward they got for forking out a small fortune for a day out in London was a good soaking in weather which was only really suitable for the Deepdale Duck.

Sean Maguire, Ryan Ledson and Daniel Johnson were left frustrated at the 3-2 loss to QPR

It certainly was not the result we needed as it meant we now go into the international break just three points above the drop zone.

Also with both our “friends” from East Lancashire and the seaside looking down on us from their lofty perches in the top half of the division, the table at the moment does not make healthy reading for the faithful.

While trying not to sound too much like a hysterical Dads Army Corporal Jones running round the room shouting “Dont Panic”, I find our current situation slightly worrying.

We now have two crucial home games in which we must pick up some points before our first trip down the M55 for almost 12 years a week later.

I would take a last minute own goal off the keepers backside if it was to give us a precious win.Although QPR were a decent side the game like most in this league was decided by fine margins but we threw the points away by defending poorly for all three goals which left keeper Daniel Iversen exposed.

This time the Great Dane was unable to save our bacon as he had done in the midweek game against Stoke in one of the best displays I have witnessed from one of our goalkeepers in many a year.