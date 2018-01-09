Preston eyeing Hartlepool striker Connor Simpson

Preston North End have shown an interest in Hartlepool United striker Connor Simpson but have not yet reached a deal to sign him.

It had been reported that a move for the 17-year-old was close to being done.

However, there is plenty of work to be done yet before that stage is reached.

It is understood that North End contacted Pools last month about the teenager and put their valuation on him but the National League outfit have yet to respond.

Simpson is seen as one for the future, with him only having broken into the Hartlepool side at the end of last season.

This term, he has made two starts and seven appearances from the bench, scoring once.