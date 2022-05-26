Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Preston North End captain, Alan Browne, was called up to the Republic of Ireland for their upcoming Nations League matches yesterday.
The midfielder has been capped 18 times by his country and has scored three goals.
Republic of Ireland are set to face Armenia (June 4), Scotland (June 11) and two legs against Ukraine - one in Dublin (June 8) and the other in the Polish city of Lodz (June 14).
While most countries will only play three matches, Republic of Ireland’s trip to Poland is rescheduled in order to acommodate Ukraine’s World Cup play-off semi-final agianst Scotland next week.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Departing Blackpool midfielder to remain in EFL
Cameron Antwi, who was released by Blackpool this summer, has revealed it 'looks like' he will stay in the EFL next season and that 'it's looking good'. The midfielder joined the Seasiders academy in 2019 but failed to make a league appearance. (Lancashire Live)
2. Barnsley show interest in League One trio
Barnsley are considering swoops for Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Chesterfield’s Paul Cook and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff as they continue to search for a new manager. Poya Asbaghi left the club following the Tykes’ relegation, six months after joining. (The 72)
3. Leicester to lose out on Bristol City midfielder
Leicester City look set to lose the race to sign Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo, with Nice now in pole position. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of European clubs. (Football League World)
4. Tottenham suffer blow in Baggies star pursuit
It has been claimed that Tottenham may have missed their chance at signing West Brom's Sam Johnstone this summer due to not offering him regular game time. Antonio Conte's side also look set to sign Southampton goalkeeper, Fraser Forster. (GiveMeSport)