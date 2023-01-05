Preston North End are being linked with a move for Newcastle United attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson. The youngster is a man in-demand with the January transfer window now open.

The Lilywhites are ‘keen’ on striking a loan deal with the Scotland youth international this month, according to a report by the Chronicle Live. However, there is competition for his signature from fellow Championship side Luton Town and League One promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

Anderson, 20, is highly-rated by Newcastle and has made 10 appearances in all competitions this term, eight of which have come in the Premier League. He was loaned out to Bristol Rovers for the second-half of the last campaign and was a hit with the Gas, firing eight goals in 21 outings.

Preston could see him as someone to inject more quality into their ranks as they hunt down a place in the play-offs. They will have to see off other clubs if they were to get him though.

Sheffield United youngster attracting interest

Sheffield United youngster Will Osula is wanted by Oxford United and Burton Albion according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon. He has spent time on loan at Derby County this term.

Blackpool man heads out the exit door

Midfielder Callum Wright has left Blackpool on a permanent deal to join Plymouth Argyle. The former Leicester City man will wear the number 26 shirt at Home Park and joins a Pilgrims side who are eyeing promotion from League One.

Watford eye defender

Watford are reportedly interested in defender George Bello from Arminia Bielefeld. Football Insider claim the Hornets are ‘leading’ the race for him.