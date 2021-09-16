Preston boss Frankie McAvoy pleased with team's fighting spirit against Sheffield United

The Bramall Lane contest finished in a 2-2 draw, Emil Riis scoring in the fifth minute of added-on time to secure PNE a share of the spoils.

North End head coach McAvoy felt it was a deserved point for his side and he hopes the momentum of two wins and two draws can be carried in Saturday’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale.

Twice McAvoy’s men had to come from behind, the Blades taking an early first-half lead.

Frankie McAvoy

Daniel Johnson levelled with his 50th goal in club colours before an end-to-end finale saw the hosts regain the lead before Riis struck with time almost up.

McAvoy said: “I thought we started really well but then a lapse in concentration led to them scoring.

“Sheffield United had won 6-2 on Saturday so the place erupted when they scored.

“You might have thought ‘here we go’, but I know the group, I know them well.

“I know they will try everything they can not to lose a game and to try and win it.

“It was a good quality game and I liked what we did.

“Some of our diagonal passing was excellent and we had threats when we darted down the sides. There were some real moments of quality.

“Sheffield United are a good side by the way, I know they haven’t had a good start but they will kick on.

“I’m so delighted for our supporters who turned up and went home happy.

“When you are losing, to score right the death to take a point sometimes feels like a win. It is only one point but we have started to pick up some form recently.

“We have to make sure we continue to do that and now have our full focus on playing West Brom on Saturday.”

McAvoy admitted that he might have gone a little too early in substituting Johnson as the clock ticked down.

The midfielder, who is skippering the side while Alan Browne isn’t in the team, was taken off in the 84th minute and replaced by Ali McCann.

Johnson had received lengthy treatment for an injury a few minutes before and McAvoy chose to make the change.

“I’ll be honest, I thought I had messed it up,” said McAvoy.

“DJ said he was okay but I thought he had run his legs into the ground.

“It was a difficult one, putting Ali on and making sure we got the press right.

“Unfortunately their second goal came soon after I made the change.

“We responded, changed to a 4-4-2 to try and get something and it worked.”