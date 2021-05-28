Preston-born England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is using a Preston gym to stay in shape for Euros

The Preston-born star was named in Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the fothcoming tournament.

One of four goalkeepers, West Bromwich Albion No.1 Johnstone is expected to make the cut when the England managers trims his squad from 33 names to 26.

And in order to stay in tip-top physical shape, Johnstone has been training at Smart Fit Gym, which is based in Campbell Street.

Sam Johnstone

Run by Andy Dee and Gaynor Duckworth, the gym is known for being used by athletes with Preston boxers Lisa Whiteside and Michael Ramabeletsa using the facilities.

Johnstone uses personal trainer Joseph Quartey and the goalkeeper said: “He’s a guy who I work with once or twice a week and helps me to be the best I can be.

“I’ll put the kids to bed, drive to Preston, and work with him one to one on my speed, power, core strength, footwork and weights – literally everything.

“I’ve done it for the past two seasons but this year I’ve done it more often with not having as many midweek games.

“It took me long enough to get here so I wanted to be ready for the Premier League.

“That’s something I’ve been massive on this year – managing myself and being ready for game-day.”

Johnstone has enjoyed an impressive season despite the Baggies being relegated from the top flight.

He was named the club’s player of the year and earned his first international call-up in March, although he didn’t play.

The 28-year-old, whose father Glenn played for Preston in the early 90s, grew up in Leyland and began his career at Manchester United.

During his spell at Old Trafford, he went out on loan on several occasions including a hugely successful spell at North End.

He was the man between the sticks when PNE won promotion in 2015 when they defeated Swindon Town 4-0 at Wembley.

Johnstone later had another brief loan stint at Deepdale in 2016 before leaving Old Trafford for Aston Villa in 2017.