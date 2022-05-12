There is still plenty of drama left in the Championship season with the regular season quickly becoming a fading memory and the play-off lottery set to get into full swing this weekend.
But clubs across English football’s second tier have already started planning for what should be an eventful summer transfer window.
For Preston North End, that means looking to strengthen their squad in a bid to improve on this season’s mid-table finish and begin pushing for a play-off spot.
That may seem an ambitious target - but the Lilywhites ended the current campaign just 11 points shy of a top six place and a positive summer transfer window could transform them into realistic play-off contenders.
One of League Two’s most prolific strikers is said to be on their radar for the close-season - but one local rival will provide stern competition for his signature.
The Evening Post takes a look at the latest transfer talk surrounding North End and their Championship rivals.